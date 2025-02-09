DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a Kent County man for gun and drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.
The Delaware State Police say on February 8th, at approximately 10:50pm, a trooper on patrol in the area of South Dupont Highway and POW-MIA Parkway in Dover saw a Hyundai Sonata with a registration violation.
The DSP trooper stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, 39-year-old William Ridgway Jr., of Dover. Ridgway was the only person in the car, and did not have a valid driver's license, according to law enforcement.
During a search of his vehicle, the trooper found "a Taurus G3 handgun concealed in a backpack along with approximately 48.58 grams of suspected marijuana."
DSP say that a computer search revealed that Ridgway is a convicted felon and that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm and or ammunition.
He was taken into custody and transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Traffic Offenses
Ridgway was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,001 secured bond.