KENT COUNTY, Del. - A proposed solar farm in Clayton is moving forward after Kent County Levy Court approved the project earlier this week, despite strong opposition from nearby residents.
The 3.85-megawatt community solar facility, being developed by Sunrise Solar will span about 16.5 acres off of Shaws Corner Road near Kenton.
Neighbors who spoke out against the project raised concerns about the potential impact on wildlife, farmland and safety along the road.
Maggie McMullen, who lives across from the proposed site, said the property has been farmed for nearly three decades and provides a habitat for a variety of wildlife.
"The area, once the corn and stuff is cut down, you can see a bald eagle sitting there eating in the field," McMullen said.
She also pointed to deer, foxes, rabbits and birds that frequent the area.
"There's deer that comes through there constantly... there's foxes in this area and rabbits and other wildlife," she said.
McMullen said she is also concerned about pedestrians and Amish families who regularly travel along Shaw’s Corner Road.
"The Amish go up and down this road every day of the week," she said. "The children are on their scooters or they’re walking."
County officials respond to concerns
Kent County Commissioner Jody Sweeney, who supports the project, said some of the concerns raised during the approval process were based on what he called misinformation about solar technology.
"Solar doesn't produce traffic," Sweeney said. "And we have not produced solar panels that contaminate soil for a couple dozen years now."
Sweeney said the panels are made primarily from materials such as silicon, glass, aluminum and plastic, and he argued that the project could provide a local source of electricity to meet the demand.
"If we can start increasing, safely, electrical generation locally and fill that gap, it'll bring all of our electric bills down," Sweeney said.
Sweeney also said residents could potentially benefit from the project by participating in a community solar program and receiving a reduction on their electric bills.
McMullen disputes that the project will benefit the surrounding community and said residents remain concerned about the changes the development could bring to the area.
"We're planning on fighting it as best we can," McMullen said.
What happens next
Construction on the solar farm is expected to begin early next year.
The work is scheduled to take approximately four to six months to complete.
Neighbors say they plan to continue organizing and exploring their options as the development moves forward.