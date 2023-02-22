SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury’s City Council has voted unanimously in favor of a lease agreement for the former Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters in Downtown Salisbury. The Headquarters at 115 South Division St., originally constructed in 1928, was home to the Salisbury Fire Department until 2008 and was converted into office space.
The building will soon house the City’s Administrative suite, City Clerk, Department of Arts, Business, and Culture to include the Downtown Visitor Center and City Council Chambers. The central location of the building will also allow it to serve as a touchdown and deployment point for various downtown events.
City Council Chambers will be located on the first floor of the building, as well as a community flex space for events and gatherings. More information on how to utilize the space will be forthcoming.
“This exciting move will not only allow us to develop our events team and Downtown presence, but will more importantly allow necessary expansion within suites in the Government Office Building at 125 North Division Street,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “The current Government Office Building has been the City’s main Administrative building since it was built in the 1970’s, and a lot about our operations has changed since then. Through this move, each department in the Government Office Building will get a much needed–and long overdue–expansion, with upgrades to improve workspace and maximize productivity.”
The City said in a statement that these offices will move from their current locations at 125 N. Division St. and 110 North Division St. to the Fire Headquarters in the coming months. The City it is not renewing its lease at 110 North Division St., currently the Downtown Visitor Center.