SALISBURY, Md. - The start of the spring semester at local universities is now just weeks away. When students and staff return they will be required to wear a specific type of face mask in the classroom. At Salisbury University KN95 masks are required for students, faculty, staff and visitors in classrooms and instructional settings. Salisbury University Chief of Staff Eli Modlin says the KN95 works better than other face coverings.
“The data was just overwhelming in its suggestion that KN95 offered more protection against transmission of the virus, particularly indoors and particularly in more dense environments,” Modlin said.
Salisbury University sophomore Alex Klebasko says he is in favor of the new rule and hopes wearing the KN95 can bring a sense of normalcy next year.
“If the KN95 mask is going to decrease the spread of COVID and then maybe next year we can have a little more freedom with the mask requirement than I am all for it,” Klebasko said.
University of Maryland Eastern Shore is also implementing a KN95 mask policy. Katie Soverns is not against the requirement but says she notices a difference when she puts on the high filtration face covering.
“It just definitely makes your face a little hotter because you are kind of just re-breathing your own air. So the breaks are nice when you can go outside and take them off to get some fresh air, but it's not too bulky, it's not a distraction you just definitely notice them more than the other ones,” Soverns said.
Salisbury University says they will give every student a box of 10 KN95 masks. UMES says their plan is to distribute the masks to those who need them.