CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - Officials in the town of Chincoteague are discussing how to respond after federal cuts to the National Park Service budget eliminated lifeguards from the public beach on Assateague National Seashore.
Emergency Service Director Bryan Rush told the town council at a recent meeting that EMS employees may have to respond to emergency calls on the beach without the proper training or proximity.
Chincoteague Mayor Denise Bowden told WBOC Wednesday that, unlike beach towns like Ocean City, they cannot supply lifeguards on the federally owned land.
"We have never had a need for the lifeguards, but we have been here multiple times when we have seen needs for lifeguards," Nancy Warrenfeltz, an Assateague beachgoer for decades, said.
Warrenfeltz saw lifeguard towers gathered on the side of Beach Road when driving onto the island with her family.
"I said, what a shame," she said. "I hope frankly that they don't get rid of them."
In a statement issued to WBOC News on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced that they are in the process of purchasing a new, community-funded off-road vehicle, which they hope will enable EMS to reach the beach more quickly. However, they are still limited to a 15 to 20-minute response time from the station on Chincoteague.
Douglass Schogel said National Parks are important to him and his family, who traveled to Assateague from Pennsylvania.
"This is the first location we've been to where the services have been cut out, especially lifeguards with young children," Schogel said." We have a seven-year-old and a six-year-old here with us today ... it's a little less safe."
Michaela Coleman has been visiting Assateague since 2014. As an EMT, she thinks the decision to cut lifeguards is irresponsible and will overwhelm local EMS.
"Iit's usually a 2 to 1 ratio ... one patient to two responders," Coleman said. "There are only so many people in the volunteer rescue squad, so they are going to be backed up."
Mayor Bowden said she is encouraging people to write their congressional representatives to restore lifeguards. The town council will also consider asking the Accomack County Board of Supervisors to lend its support.
The Accomack County Administrator told WBOC News on Wednesday that the board has not met since the issue came to light and that it will most likely be on the agenda for their next meeting on June 18.