Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional flooding is likely through Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 20/07 PM 3.7 1.7 1.2 1 MINOR 21/07 AM 3.7 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 21/07 PM 4.0 2.0 1.5 1 MINOR 22/07 AM 3.8 1.8 1.7 1 MINOR 22/08 PM 4.1 2.1 1.7 1 MODERATE 23/08 AM 3.7 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/04 AM 3.9 1.8 1.5 1 MODERATE 21/04 PM 4.1 2.0 1.5 1 MODERATE 22/05 AM 3.9 1.8 1.6 1 MODERATE 22/05 PM 4.2 2.1 1.7 1 MODERATE 23/06 AM 3.9 1.8 1.8 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/03 AM 3.7 1.5 1.8 1 MINOR 21/04 PM 4.2 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 22/04 AM 3.7 1.5 1.9 1 MINOR 22/04 PM 4.3 2.1 2.0 1 MODERATE 23/05 AM 3.7 1.5 2.1 1 MINOR 23/05 PM 4.3 2.1 2.1 1 MODERATE &&