SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury.
Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m.
Police say the trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver failed to stop, leading to a short police chase through downtown Salisbury.
Officials say the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Damien Jackson of Snow Hill, left the car and started to flee by foot. Jackson then fled across U.S. Rt. 50 before being caught by troopers. Jackson resisted arrest, but was later taken into custody.
Troopers say they detected signs of impairment and Jackson later admitted to drinking alcohol. Police also say he had an active police warrant for assault and was carrying marijuana with him.
Jackson was charged with DUI-related offenses, as well as charges for resisting arrest and alluding police. He is currently being held no bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.