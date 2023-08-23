LAUREL, DEl. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man on robbery charges at a truck stop in Laurel and a bank in Seaford yesterday.
Police say they arrived at the Oasis Travel Plaza on Sussex Highway Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. There, they reportedly learned a man had demanded money and threatened to shoot the cashier of the store if she did not comply. He then allegedly took money and cigarettes from her before fleeing. The cashier was not injured and provided security footage of the robbery, according to State Police.
Later that morning, around 9 a.m., troopers were called to the M&T Bank on Sussex Highway on reports of another robbery allegedly involving the same suspect. That suspect, Toshawn Furlow, 40, was finally found around 3 p.m. yesterday at the Hollybrook Farms Apartments in Laurel while officers were responding to a medical call. Furlow was arrested without incident and charged with the following by State Police:
-Robbery First Degree (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
-Menacing
The Seaford Police Department has reportedly also charged Furlow with robbery, terroristic threatening, and theft for the alleged robbery of M&T Bank. He was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,100.