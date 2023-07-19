LAUREL, Del.- A Laurel man has been arrested for reportedly burglarizing a liquor store earlier this month.
Delaware State Police say they were called to Lakeshore Wine and Spirits, on Sussex Highway in Laurel, around 1 a.m. on July 13th, for a reported burglary. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that an unknown man had allegedly broken a window to get inside the closed business and stole merchandise.
Further investigation identified the suspect as Shawn Jones, 30.
On July 18th, the Laurel Police Department told DSP detectives that they had Jones in custody for a another theft investigation in their jurisdiction.
Jones was charged with:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $3000 secured bond.