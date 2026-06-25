LAUREL, Del. – A Maryland woman has been charged after Laurel Police say an investigation determined she fabricated a sexual assault allegation reported earlier this month.
According to the Laurel Police Department, detectives began investigating on June 4 after patrol officers responded to a reported sexual assault in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue. Officers made contact with the alleged victim, identified as Alexis Hawkins, 21, of Centreville, Maryland, who told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by a man earlier that day and was receiving treatment at TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Police said the investigation included multiple interviews, a review of surveillance video, electronic communications and other evidence.
Detectives later found evidence they say contradicted Hawkins' account. According to police, surveillance footage did not match the sequence of events she reported, electronic communications were inconsistent with the allegation and additional investigative findings further disproved the claim.
Based on the investigation, police determined the reported sexual assault did not occur and that the allegation was intentionally fabricated after Hawkins was allegedly rejected by the accused individual.
Hawkins was arrested and charged with providing a false statement to law enforcement, a Class G felony, and falsely reporting a criminal incident, a Class A misdemeanor.
Police said she was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and given a $1,500 secured bond. After failing to post bond, she was transported to Sussex Correctional Institution.
In a statement, Laurel Police emphasized that all reports of sexual assault are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. The department said false reports can consume public safety resources, harm innocent individuals and undermine confidence in legitimate victims coming forward.