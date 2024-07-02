LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is searching for a Caroline County man that fled a traffic stop and led officers on a high-speed pursuit on June 27th.
On Thursday, June 27th, at approximately 12:45pm, a Laurel Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Camry in the area of Poplar Street and Locust Street in Laurel. The officer observed the vehicle "bearing a fictitious registration plate". The vehicle failed to stop for the officer and began to flee at a high rate of speed.
LPD say the officer continued to follow the vehicle as it made several unsafe passes and drove recklessly through the Woodland Heights residential community. The vehicle then went northbound on Woodland Ferry Road while reaching speeds of over 120 mph. The car was not staying in one lane, passed other traffic, and disregarded officer's control devices, according to the Laurel Police. Due to the public safety risk of continuing to follow the suspect, the officer discontinued the pursuit.
The vehicle was found shortly after the discontinuation of the pursuit. The officer found the vehicle in the area of River Road after it appeared it had lost control and crashed into a wooded area, according to LPD.
The vehicle was heavily damaged. The operator however, had already fled the vehicle and area.
During a search of the Toyota Camry, Laurel Police say they found "a large amount of heroin, oxycodone pills, and marijuana all packaged for sale". The vehicle was also "found to be unregistered with no proof of insurance".
Police identified the driver as 36-year-old Dione L. Garner, of Preston, Maryland. A warrant for Garner's arrest has been issued, and he is charged with the following:
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Tier 3 Quantity Heroin
-Possession of Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin
-Aggravated Possession with Intent to Deliver Tier 2 Quantity Oxycodone
-Possession of Tier 2 Quantity of Oxycodone
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
-Subsequent Offense Disregarding Police Officer Signal
-Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use
-Resisting Arrest
-Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision Accident
-Driving Without a Valid License
-Several additional traffic violations
Laurel Police Department say Garner also has two active warrants issued by the Sussex County Court of Commons Pleas in 2022. These warrants are related to prior resisting arrest cases that also occurred in Laurel.
Authorities are actively seeking witnesses, especially motorists that were driving on Woodland Ferry Road at the time of the pursuit. Anyone with further information on the incident can contact Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.