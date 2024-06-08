LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is warning residents of a police donation scam.
The Laurel Police Department shared to their official Facebook that they were recently made aware of a survey and donation request form being distributed to Laurel residents. The survey and donation request claim to be associated with the police department.
The police department says that the "Citizens Behind the Badge" organization is not associated with the department or any Delaware law enforcement agency.
LPD add that "Laurel PD will never solicit funds or donations from the public via mail or by phone, and encourages anyone that receives similar paperwork to refrain from sending any money to the unverified "charity organization."
If you receive one of the surveys, LPD ask residents to dispose of it.