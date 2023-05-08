LAUREL, Del.-The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
On April 13, police say the suspect pictured above entered the Central Avenue Family Dollar and removed a purse from another customer without their knowledge.
Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect is asked to contact Patrolman Porter of Laurel Police Department by calling 302-875-2244. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.