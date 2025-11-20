LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel School District is requesting a current expense referendum for the first time in decades in response to growing costs and a rising student population.
Delaware schools cannot independently raise local taxes and require a community vote, or referendum, to allow school districts to raise additional funds through those taxes. At a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 19, Superintendent Shawn Larrimore outlined the financial hurdles the school district now faces, and how the specific type of referendum could help.
Larrimore is calling for a current expense referendum, as opposed to a capital referendum. Current expense referendums, according to Larrimore, cover staff salaries, employee benefits, safety and security, transportation, and student services, among other costs.
A growing student population was the first reason Larrimore pointed to in justifying a referendum. Between 2013 and 2024, Larrimore says Laurel School District has seen a 19% increase in student enrollment. While staff numbers and revenue have seen similar rates of increase, Larrimore says payroll costs have skyrocketed by 45%. The reason for that stark difference, Larrimore argues, is salary growth over time, mandated and specialized staff, and other employment costs.
“Yesterday’s dollars don’t buy today’s teachers,” Larrimore’s presentation reads.
Laurel School District has the lowest average pay in surrounding school districts, according to the presentation, and the largest percentage of vacancies in Sussex County. A referendum, Larrimore argues, would help stabilize the budget, attract and keep teachers to meet the needs of a growing student population, and invest in safety and security measures at schools.
Larrimore goes on to compare Laurel’s zero proposed referendums in the last 25 years to other Delaware school districts. Whereas Laurel has had no proposed referendums and therefore none passed, nearby districts like Delmar have had two proposed and two accepted in the last 25 years.
Ultimately, Larrimore’s proposed referendum would seek an additional $171 a year, or $14.25 more a month, in school taxes from households with an average assessed value of $230,527. Lower assessed-value homes would see around a $9 increase per month, while upper range homes would see a nearly $22 monthly tax hike.
The referendum is currently slated for Feb. 9, 2026 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations will include Laurel Elementary School, North Laurel Early Learning Academy, and Laurel Fire Department. Voters must be registered or a property owner, a resident of Laurel, and at least 18.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to specify that a current expense referendum has not been held in forty years at Laurel School District.