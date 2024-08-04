LAUREL, DE– Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle pursuit suspect they say led police on a high-speed chase on July 6.
Laurel Police say 23-year-old Angieliah Whaley, of Laurel, was driving on Wilson Road near the Carvel Gardens Apartments when officers tried to stop her due to an active warrant.
Whaley allegedly sped off, leading police through residential areas and reaching speeds over 120 mph on Sussex Highway.
Officers ultimately terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety.
The suspect’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Salisbury.
During the investigation, police say Whaley was not cooperative and falsely reported the car missing.
A warrant was issued for Whaley’s arrest on over 85 charges, including:
Reckless Endangering First Degree x10 (Class E Felony)
Disregarding Police Signal (Class G Felony)
Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)
Criminal Mischief Over $1000 (Class A Misdemeanor)
Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (Misdemeanor)
72 additional traffic violations
Laurel Police say Whaley is also wanted by a neighboring jurisdiction for a separate high-speed pursuit.
Anyone with information on Whaley’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel Police at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333, referencing complaint 70-24-2380.