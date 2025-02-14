DOVER, DE- Members of the Senate Environment, Energy, and Transportation Committee heard from Delmarva Power on Friday morning after hundreds of constituents reached out to lawmakers, expressing concern over sharply rising utility bills across Delaware.
For many Delmarva Power customers, like Dora Williams, keeping the lights on has become a struggle.
“My daughter’s bill has increased $900, and she canceled her cable just to afford it."
Bill Sharpe, another long-time Delmarva Power customer, said his recent bills are unlike anything he’s ever seen before, prompting him to question the cause of this sudden spike.
“When you’re on a fixed income, a little bit is a lot. I’m here today to find out what’s going on."
Senator Eric Buckson (R-Dover) stressed the need for accountability, questioning why his constituents' bills have spiked and turning to the utility company for clarification.
“At the end of the day, the ratepayers want to know what we are going to do about this—because it’s not getting better."
Delmarva Power attributed the high bills to colder temperatures and higher electricity usage during the winter months. In a statement to WBOC, the company said:
“We understand the concerns of our customers and the impact extreme weather has had on fluctuating bills... We plan to continue working with lawmakers to assist those in need.”
However, many customers, like Williams, are seeking long-term solutions, saying assistance programs alone aren’t enough.
“Although Delmarva has put out information in February—saying, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it, we won’t disconnect, we won’t do this, we won’t do anything’—what happens at the end of February? What about the long haul?"
With another rate hike expected in a few months due to Delmarva Power purchasing electricity at an elevated rate, Buckson said the need for a solution is more urgent than ever.
“In July, when the new rates hit and energy use spikes, costs will skyrocket. That’s when it’s really going to hit the fan—we need to address this before it happens."
To gain further insight, lawmakers are planning another hearing on February 24, where PJM Interconnection will testify. The organization manages the wholesale electricity grid for parts of Delaware and other states.