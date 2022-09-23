Leaders Hope An Event In Cambridge Reduces Gun Violence

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Clean-up Day will bring community members, city leaders, and Cambridge police, together.
On Sept. 24 the Cambridge Police Department will sponsor a Clean-up day on Pine St. Police hope this day builds a relationship with community members and officers.
Chief Justin Todd, of the Cambridge Police Department says, "As the Chief of Police, I want the community to know we want to be a part of them and we want them to be a part of us. I want our officers to know the community they work in everyday."
Chief Todd says this year Cambridge has seen five homicides. One of those happening this past Tuesday, another in July, and one last Nov.
Todd wants tomorrow's event to send a message. "We want to let the criminals know that we are not going to stand for this anymore and we are going to take a proactive approach in to being out in the community and bringing unity," says Chief Todd.
Community gun violence activist and artist, Miriam Moran, "Having everyone come together, like the Police Department, the community members, the youth, and everyone come together, it goes to show how much strength it is when we come together. It truly makes an impact, not just by just having an event, but truly being there and supporting people when these things happen in our community," says Moran.
The event is open to anyone. Clean-up day starts at 9 a.m. And, during the day, there will be supplies to clean the neighborhoods, a lunch with the Cambridge Police Department, and a chalk mural activity with Miriam Moran.