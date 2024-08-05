LEWES, DE - The Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes has stopped all live music after receiving notice of a noise complaint petition from surrounding neighborhoods.
The brewery says the complaint was submitted to the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner.
Meghan McGloin, a marketing team member for the brewery, says this has been a big change for patrons.
"We've definitely seen a little bit of a decline because we don't have our live music," McGloin said. "We don't have our entertainment."
McGloin says the noise complaint petition gained over 20 signatures from surrounding neighbors. She also says the restaurant was given until August 1st to cancel the remainder of their summer music series without receiving fines.
McGloin says she's surprised at the complaint because the brewery does not have live performances past 7pm. She says the cancellation has hurt not only them, but the musicians whose performances they canceled.
The restaurant is set to have a hearing to determine whether or not they can continue their live music performances on August 28th. To garner support before this meeting, McGloin says the restaurant has started a counter petition.
As of this morning, McGloin says the petition has over 70 signatures.
"It feels really good that people really do love coming here and really wanna support us and even wanna support the musicians," McGloin said.
Patrons came in signing their support as WBOC was there this morning. This includes restaurant regular Andrew Wozniack, who says he enjoys the live music.
"It was a no brainer for me," Wozniack said. "Places like this are part of the fabric of the community here."
Wozniack says he hopes the brewery and surrounding neighborhoods can come to a compromise.
One of these neighborhoods is the Jefferson Apartments, which sits directly behind the brewery. Neighbors WBOC spoke with had mixed thoughts on the noise.
"I enjoyed it," one resident Kasey Weedon said. "It was never too loud or disruptive."
"Just keep it down," another resident, Dorothy Templeton, said. "A dull roar. I don't wanna hear it from my balcony."
Both neighbors said they hope the brewery and those who signed the petition can come to a compromise.
The Big Oyster Brewery asks that anyone interested in signing their petition do so prior to the hearing on August 28th. Those interested can find the link on their Facebook page.