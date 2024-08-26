SUSSEX COUNTY- A Lewes man has been accused of felony theft charges.
Rehoboth Beach Police say the investigation into Francis Lutz of Oceanside Casual Furniture LLC began in July.
Investigators say Lutz scammed a Georgetown homeowner’s association, a 91-year-old Magnolia woman, and a 71-year-old Rehoboth Beach woman. They say altogether the items totaled nearly $10,500. In all cases, the victims paid for the furniture, but it was never delivered, and they were not reimbursed, according to officers.
Detectives obtained warrants for his arrest and on August 22, Lutz turned himself in at Troop 4 where he was charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.
He was charged with:
- Theft Over $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500
Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded similarly by Lutz to please contact the Rehoboth Beach Police Department at (302) 227-2577. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.