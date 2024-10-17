LEWES, DE -- On Thursday, the community gathered to welcome the 'Remembering Our Fallen' Memorial to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Grounds. The memorial honors fallen U.S. military men and women from The Global War on Terror (September 11, 2001 - August 30, 2021).
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Delaware is hosting the memorial. An open ceremony with prayer, remarks from military veterans, a laying of the wreath, and more was held to officially welcome the memorial.
'Remembering Our Fallen' consists of photographs of more than 5,000 fallen service men and women. The 34 Tribute Towers displaying the photos and names, travel across the nation to different sites. Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Chair with the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Delaware, Murt Foos, was part of the effort to bring the memorial to Lewes.
"We must always remember," says Foos. "We must remember all the sadness that people do carry around, and I think this just makes us all realize we should bring more patriotism and love of America to this country."
Several Gold Star Mothers, who lost a child in battle, were honored. Judy Faunce, who lost her son Captain Brian Faunce in Iraq in 2003, was one of them.
"From all accounts, Brian was a great leader, and I'm very, very proud of him and what he's accomplished," said Faunce. "The world lost a huge person, I think he was destined for great things."
The memorial is open to the public until October 20th. A closing ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.