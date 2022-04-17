REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Lincoln man has been arrested following a police chase in a stolen car Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police say just after 5 p.m., police were called to the 20,000 block of Coastal Hwy. for a theft progress. A man, later identified as 43-year-old, William Tatman, was seen going through cars in the area.
He was later confronted by witness. Tatman then ran towards the Loft apartments across the road. He found a running 2006 Infiniti M35 behind the apartment complex and got into the car.
When police arrived they saw the owner of the car, a 21-year-old man, being dragged as he tried to open the driver side door to stop Tatman from getting away. Police then chased Tatman westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy. When police tried to deploy stop sticks, he tried to hit the officer. Police were finally able to stop the car with stop sticks near Rt. 30 and Reynolds Pond Rd.
Tatman was arrested without incident.
Tatman was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)- 2 counts
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Tatman was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on$146,353.00 cash bond.