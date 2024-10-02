LINCOLN, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Kent County man on gun, drug and conspiracy charges last week following a joint investigation.
DSP says 44-year-old Antonio Young, of Dover, was under investigation for suspected drug distribution by the DSP Special Operations Response Team, Sussex and Kent County Drug Units and the Sussex and Kent County Governor’s Task Forces.
Officials executed a search warrant for a property in the 8000 block of Greentop Road in Lincoln on Sept. 26, reportedly detaining twelve people inside, including Young.
Four of those detained were arrested on misdemeanor offenses or capias warrants. All others were released after the property was searched, according to police.
Troopers say their search revealed the following:
Approximately 0.756 grams of heroin
Approximately 15.72 grams of crack cocaine
12-gauge shotgun ammunition
Digital scales
Drug paraphernalia
$454 in suspected drug proceeds
Young was reportedly arrested and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $45,000 cash bond for the following charges:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 2 Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony x3)
Possession of a Tier 1 Controlled Substance (Felony)
Possession of a Tier 2 Controlled Substance (Felony)
Second Degree Conspiracy (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia