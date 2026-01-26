WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Lingering ice continued to impact Wicomico County after hours of rain and snow left behind a slushy mess that quickly froze once temperatures dropped below freezing.
By Monday, roadways and neighborhoods across the county were coated in ice, making for hazardous driving conditions and frustrating commutes.
"It’s still very slick out here, and no tire traction at all," said Antaneia Finney of Wicomico County.
Finney said she was frustrated that some neighborhood roads, including her own, had not yet been cleared.
"They could’ve at least plowed the residential roads aside from the main roads," said Finney.
Other neighbors said the wait for neighborhood roads to be treated is nothing new.
"Maybe a couple, a couple days after everything gets stopped," said Ron, who lives in Wicomico County.
Roads were not the only areas affected by the cold snap. A portion of Rockawalkin Creek was frozen solid and an unused parking lot across from the Wicomico County Civic Center also turned into what looked more like an ice rink than a spot for parked cars.
Despite the icy conditions, neighbors said they expect improvement soon.
"Hopefully, I expect them to at least try to get to as much as they can," said Ron.
Wicomico County road crews said they are making their way onto back roads and into neighborhoods and will be working throughout the week as freezing temperatures continue.