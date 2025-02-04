DOVER, DE- With the Super Bowl just days away, local businesses across Delaware are reporting soaring sales as Eagles fans rush to grab merchandise in anticipation of the big game. As Eagles fans chant, “Fly, Eagles, Fly!” stores are seeing all of their Eagles gear fly off the shelves.
At Home Stretch Cards & Collectibles, fans have been flocking to grab the latest Eagles apparel, with sales spiking since the postseason began.
Jason Donophan, an employee at Home Stretch Cards & Collectibles, shared his excitement about the surge in sales over the past few weeks.
"A lot of other stores opened after the game. We didn’t do that. We opened the next day, and we had 12 people standing in line wanting to buy Eagles stuff."
Donophan predicts an even larger demand if the Eagles win the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
"If the Eagles win, Monday morning we'll have a line, probably 20 deep waiting to get in."
Over at Hometown Sports Collectables, the rush for Eagles gear is just as intense.
David Conley, owner of Hometown Sports Collectables, revealed that anything related to Eagles players is selling out in record time.
"Any cards, anybody who's actively a player on the Chiefs or the Eagles, they sell out immediately."
While this is a big moment for Eagles fans, small businesses say it's an even bigger moment for them as sales soar. Conley emphasized the importance of supporting local shops instead of large online retailers.
"If you spend money here, I'm going to take that money and spend it at a local restaurant or a local gas station. But when you spend online, it just goes into some CEO's pocket."
For Eagles fans like Conley, the love for the team goes beyond the gear.
"The greatest team on the planet. I mean, the one thing I will definitely say about the Eagles is they’re America’s team—the legit America’s team is the one with the eagle, the bird of our country."
As the Eagles look to push their way to a Super Bowl victory this Sunday, local businesses are hoping for even bigger wins with fresh championship gear lining their shelves next week. Fans are scrambling to secure anything in either midnight or Kelly green, as sales continue to soar in the final stretch of the Super Bowl countdown.