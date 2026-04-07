EASTON, Md. - Talbot Humane says they are offering $1 pet microchips throughout April to any interested pet families.
“Pet identification is one of the simplest and most powerful ways we can protect the animals we love,” says Talbot Humane Executive Director Patty Crankshaw-Quimby.
They say microchipping your pet is one of the most effective toll to reunite a lost pet with their family. Dogs with microchips are twice as likely to return home, and cats are 20 times more likely to reunite with their owners, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Talbot Humane says they are removing barriers and advancing their mission to keep pets safe through initiatives like the $1 microchip program.
Pet owners can schedule a microchipping appointment by calling 410-822-0107.
Talbot Humane recommends the following tips to help keep pets safe:
Pet families should ensure that every pet wears a collar with a current ID tag, rabies tag, and city or county license when applicable.
Pet families should include a name, address, and phone number on all ID tags.
Pet families should keep licenses, ID tags, and microchip information current and update them after any change in address or phone number.
Pet families who travel should add a temporary tag with contact information for someone who can reach them.
Pet families should place ID tags on cats, even if the cats live indoors, because they can slip outside unnoticed.