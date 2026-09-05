DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a homicide that occurred as a result of a shooting in the parking lot of the CAVA on North DuPont Highway.
They say it happened around 9:47 p.m. on September 4. Officers responded to the restaurant after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Foster Trader, from Dover, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in front of CAVA.
Officers began providing emergency medical assistance right away, but Trader was pronounced dead at approximately 10:04 p.m. Dover Police say investigators recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene and are still reviewing other available evidence.
At this time, Dover PD says no suspect description or suspect vehicle information is available for release. No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including any events that led up to the shooting.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, observed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the shooting, or who may have surveillance video or other information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.
You can also contact Detective Goad at 302-736-7111.