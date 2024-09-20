ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, MD/VA - The National Park Service has announced the reopening of ocean access on lifeguarded beaches within the Assateague Island National Seashore.
The closure of ocean access was due to medical waste washing ashore this week that prompted various coastal towns and beaches to prohibit swimming and surfing for days. The National Park Service also restricted ocean access on Assateague in both Maryland and Virginia.
On September 20th, just after 3 p.m., the National Park Service said they would continue opening other areas incrementally as they continue to clean and monitor the beaches. The Oceanside Campground Beach and South Beach areas are slated to open for swimming at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21st, according to Assateague Island National Seashore authorities.
Park officials say they have seen little or no new material washed up on the beaches in the past two days, though visitors are still encouraged to wear shoes on the beach. If any medical waste is found, visitors are asked to alert a lifeguard or ranger.
The Maryland Oversand Vehicle area will remain closed due to major washouts and flooding, the Park Service says, and will remain closed until an assessment and cleanup of the area.
Rangers say the North End of the Island (Assateague Island north of the State Park) saw a larger amount of medical waste and is likely to remain closed for at least another week as more visited areas receive higher priority cleanups.
On Friday, Ocean City also announced their beaches would reopen the water to swimming and surfing. Officials say it is still unclear where the waste originated.