Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional flooding is likely through at least Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/07 AM 3.7 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 21/07 PM 4.0 2.0 1.5 1 MINOR 22/07 AM 3.8 1.8 1.7 1 MINOR 22/08 PM 4.0 2.0 1.6 1 MINOR 23/08 AM 3.7 1.7 1.7 2 MINOR 23/09 PM 3.8 1.8 1.5 1 MINOR BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/04 AM 3.9 1.8 1.5 1 MODERATE 21/04 PM 4.2 2.1 1.6 1 MODERATE 22/05 AM 3.9 1.8 1.6 1 MODERATE 22/05 PM 4.2 2.1 1.7 1 MODERATE 23/06 AM 3.8 1.7 1.7 1 MODERATE 23/06 PM 4.0 1.9 1.6 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/03 AM 3.8 1.6 1.9 1 MINOR 21/04 PM 4.2 2.0 1.8 1 MODERATE 22/04 AM 3.7 1.5 1.9 1 MINOR 22/04 PM 4.3 2.1 2.0 1 MODERATE 23/05 AM 3.6 1.4 2.0 1 MINOR 23/05 PM 4.1 1.9 1.9 1 MODERATE &&