DELMAR, DE- A portion of a road in Delmar will temporarily close for a little more than a week in July for roadwork.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says Hunters Cove Road between Oak Road and Owens Road will close starting on Monday, July 22nd through Wednesday, July 31st, weather dependent. They say crews will be installing a cross road pipe.
A detour will be in place:
Drivers will use Hunters Cove Road to Owens Road to Beach Highway to Wolf Road to Oak Road and returning to Hunters Cove Road.