LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a seventeen-year-old victim in Laurel today. The whereabouts and number of suspects are all currently unknown.
The shooting occurred this afternoon at the Wexford Village Apartments on Sunset Drive. The Laurel Police Department initially responded and investigated before the Delaware State Police assumed the investigation at Laurel's request.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Shortly after the shooting, WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead to observe an active crime scene under investigation with a heavy police presence.
The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.