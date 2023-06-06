PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Police have arrested a suspect who escaped custody this afternoon.
The suspect has been identified as 23 year-old Nicholas Sapp-Evans, of Princess Anne.
Sapp-Evans was wanted for violation of probation, according to Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard. Court records indicate Sapp-Evans was previously charged with escape back in November, and numerous counts of resisting arrest.
The Sheriff tells WBOC the suspect escaped while being processed.
Howard says Sapp-Evans took off running when a deputy turned his back. Sapp-Evans then scaled the fence and hitched a ride from someone at the Vocational and Technical School.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office, with the help of other agencies tracked the suspect down and took him into custody around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the woods near the Wilson Landing Trailer Park.
Police say he had family in that area.
Preliminary information from the Sheriff's Office tells us the Somerset Intermediate School was briefly on lockdown as agencies searched from the suspect.