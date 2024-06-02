MAGNOLIA, DE– Delaware State Police arrested a Magnolia man for reckless endangering, firearm charges and more offenses after he allegedly threatened two women.
Troopers responded to a home on Grays Lane at approximately 10:53 p.m. on May 31.
One of the victims, a 21-year-old woman, reportedly said she was picking up her property from the home when 18-year-old Robert Cox IV threatened both women with a long gun.
Cox reportedly threatened to kill the 21-year-old victim and also threatened her with a handgun pulled from his pants pocket.
He then walked away and fired one shot into the air with the long gun, according to police. No injuries were reported.
Cox was arrested without incident, police say, and a computer search showed an active court order prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Cox was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $95,020 cash bond after being charged with the following:
Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts
Noncompliance with Conditions of Recognizance Bond (Felony)
Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts