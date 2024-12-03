DOVER, DE- On this Giving Tuesday, local organizations that regularly serve the community are turning to their neighbors for support to address growing needs.
At Dover Interfaith, a nonprofit serving homeless individuals across central Delaware, boxes of donations filled the halls.
Shirlene Webster, the director at Dover Interfaith, said this Giving Tuesday couldn’t have come at a better time for the organization.
"Dover Interfaith, especially this time of the year, is great because February the 1st, we will be opening up our women to children’s shelter, which we are standing in now."
Webster emphasized the urgency of the community’s support for the new shelter.
“This is brand new. It hasn’t been opened before, so we’re starting from the bottom up. It puts extra pressure on the organization to provide everything that is needed.”
Meanwhile, The Salvation Army is also relying on community generosity this Giving Tuesday.
Ardrine Montour, an administrator from the organization, highlighted how even small contributions can make a difference.
“If you take, for example, a penny, you don’t know what a penny can do. A penny can save somebody’s life. Because with that penny, we can put all the pennies together and get food, get toys.”
Montour stressed the importance of donations in continuing their mission to support those in need.
“It is very important for people to give to The Salvation Army because you can save people’s lives."
Today’s donations will help create a brighter tomorrow for countless individuals. While Dover Interfaith and The Salvation Army are just two examples, dozens of organizations across the Delmarva region are in need of support this Giving Tuesday. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference.