SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salisbury man for charges stemming from a July 2022 alleged burglary at West Salisbury Elementary School.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Melvin Johnson, 34, allegedly broke a window to gain access to the school. Further investigation led the police to identify Johnson as the suspect. Officers searched Johnsons residence in Salisbury on May 4th, reportedly discovering a .410 rifle. Johnson, according to police, has a previous felony conviction for burglary and is prohibited from owning a firearm.
Johnson reportedly turned himself in on May 10th and was served with a criminal summons for burglary and an arrest warrant for the firearm offense. Johnson then posted a $10,000 bond on May 11th, but was found to have an outstanding warrant through the Baltimore Police Department.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898..