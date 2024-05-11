18-year-old Asjmeir Fiorentino of Seaford

Photo: Delaware State Police

SEAFORD, DEL.- A Seaford man has been arrested for an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Delaware State Police say three unknown men approached the driver at a house on German Road in Seaford around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Investigators say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim, took the pizza, and stole his Toyota Camry. The victim was not injured.

Troopers say Saturday around 1:30 a.m. they found the stolen car and pulled it over. The people inside ran but the driver, 18-year-old Asjmeir Fiorentino of Seaford, was caught a short time later.

Troopers searched for the others but did not find them.

Fiorentino was taken to Troop 5 where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.

He was charged with:

  • Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Driving Without a License
  • Failure to Signal

Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

 