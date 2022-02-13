Damon Johniken

Courtesy Delaware State Police

Smyrna, Del.- A Newark man has been arrested for assault following a physical fight with a woman on Saturday in Smyrna.

Delaware State Police say they were called to Ivy Glen Ct, just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic assault with a weapon. Through an investigation police determined the suspect, Damon Johniken, entered a woman's home and started an argument with her. As Johniken entered the home, he pointed a firearm at the woman, and a physical fight ensued. The woman received minor facial injuries during the fight before Johniken threatened the woman with the gun for a second time before fleeing the scene. 

As troopers were responding to the home, a trooper saw Johniken driving northbound on Rt. 13 in the area where the fight happened. 

Police conducted a traffic stop on the car and Johniken was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the car, an unloaded Smith and Wesson MP22 Compact handgun and a magazine with 10 bullets were recovered. Johniken did not have a concealed weapon permit.

Johniken was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Assault Third Degree
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Expired Temporary Registration Plate
  • Conspiracy Third Degree

Johniken was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and was released on a $25,500.00 unsecured bond. 