Smyrna, Del.- A Newark man has been arrested for assault following a physical fight with a woman on Saturday in Smyrna.
Delaware State Police say they were called to Ivy Glen Ct, just before 2:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic assault with a weapon. Through an investigation police determined the suspect, Damon Johniken, entered a woman's home and started an argument with her. As Johniken entered the home, he pointed a firearm at the woman, and a physical fight ensued. The woman received minor facial injuries during the fight before Johniken threatened the woman with the gun for a second time before fleeing the scene.
As troopers were responding to the home, a trooper saw Johniken driving northbound on Rt. 13 in the area where the fight happened.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the car and Johniken was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the car, an unloaded Smith and Wesson MP22 Compact handgun and a magazine with 10 bullets were recovered. Johniken did not have a concealed weapon permit.
Johniken was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:
- Assault Third Degree
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Expired Temporary Registration Plate
- Conspiracy Third Degree
Johniken was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and was released on a $25,500.00 unsecured bond.