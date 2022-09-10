GEORGETOWN, Del. A Georgetown man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking a man at the Royal Farms Wednesday night.
Delaware State Police say that a 38-year-old Georgetown man was assaulted by Kevin Shorter, 24, with a baseball bat inside the Royal Farms convenience store on DuPont Blvd. around 10 p.m.
The man sustained severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Kevin Shorter was the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Saturday, just after midnight, troopers found Shorter in the Rehoboth Beach area and took him arrested him without incident.
Shorter was transported back to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Attempted First Degree Murder (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Shorter was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $155,000.00 cash bond.