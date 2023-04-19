Man Arrested on Felony Burglary Charges in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - Police say they arrested 18-year-old Ramairo Shuler of Lewes, on burglary charges after an incident in Baybreeze Drive.
According to the Lewes Police Department, on Apr. 18 officers were notified about a burglary that had just occurred in the unit block of Baybreeze Drive within the City of Lewes.
Lewes police say the woman living there told officers she was at home in her garage and left the front and back doors open, enjoying the nice weather. When she exited her garage, she reportedly saw a man, later identified as Ramairo Shuler, leaving her backyard. The victim immediately entered her home where she discovered her purse and other property missing, according to police.
Authorities say the victim reviewed video evidence from cameras she had inside which showed Shuler entering her back door and removing her purse and other items before he fled.
Upon arrival at the crime scene, Lewes Police officers say they conducted an area canvass and learned from a neighbor that she had employed a local youth to perform landscaping work at her residence but he had left shortly after the time of the crime. Based on this account, police were reportedly able to identify Shuler and located him at his home where he was arrested. All stolen items were located and returned to the victim, police say.
Ramairo T. Shuler was formally arrested and charged with burglary 2nd degree (felony) and theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years of age or older (felony), according to police. Shuler was arraigned and released on a $3,000 unsecured bail.