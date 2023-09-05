FEDERALSBURG, Md.- A man wanted for an alleged Federalsburg shooting was captured by police in Delaware.
Federalsburg Police say Caryn Brown, 27, of Federalsburg, was found shot near the Federalsburg Gardens Apartments early Monday morning. She died from her injuries.
Officers say Quandre Lee Winder, 26, ran from the scene following the shooting. He had been wanted previously for assaulting Brown.
Authorities say Winder was arrested around 9:30 a.m. in Seaford, Del.
Police believe Winder and Brown were involved in an ongoing relationship. Through the course of the investigation, authorities say the pair were involved in an alleged altercation at the time of the murder. Winder has been charged with murder.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation at the request of the Federalsburg Police Department. Assistance with the investigation was provided by troopers from the Easton Barrack, the Maryland State Police Dive Team, crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division, members of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Delaware State Police Aviation Command, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, Seaford Police Department, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police K-9 Unit.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. All callers may remain confidential. The investigation is active and ongoing.