Police Lights Generic

GREENWOOD, Del. - A Delmar, Maryland man is facing charges following a crash in Greenwood Friday night.

Delaware State Police say a pickup truck was trying to pass two tractor-trailers when it crashed head-on with an SUV on Seashore Highway near Adamsville Road around 11 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of the truck, 19-year-old Jayden Waters, smelled of alcohol.

19-year-old Jayden Waters of Delmar, Maryland

19-year-old Jayden Waters of Delmar, Maryland

The driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old man from Georgetown, and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 40-year-old Georgetown woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.

Waters was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Waters was arrested and taken to Troop 5. He was charged, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released after posting a $4,501 secured bond.

He was charged with:

  • Vehicular Assault First Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligent Injury (Felony)
  • Vehicular Assault Second Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligence Causes Injury
  • Driving By a Person Under 21 After Consumption of Alcohol
  • Unsafe Passing on the Left

Tags

Executive Producer

Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's News Leader.

Recommended for you