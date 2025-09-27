GREENWOOD, Del. - A Delmar, Maryland man is facing charges following a crash in Greenwood Friday night.
Delaware State Police say a pickup truck was trying to pass two tractor-trailers when it crashed head-on with an SUV on Seashore Highway near Adamsville Road around 11 p.m.
Investigators say the driver of the truck, 19-year-old Jayden Waters, smelled of alcohol.
The driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old man from Georgetown, and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 40-year-old Georgetown woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.
Waters was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Once released from the hospital, Waters was arrested and taken to Troop 5. He was charged, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released after posting a $4,501 secured bond.
He was charged with:
- Vehicular Assault First Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligent Injury (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – Driving Under the Influence Negligence Causes Injury
- Driving By a Person Under 21 After Consumption of Alcohol
- Unsafe Passing on the Left