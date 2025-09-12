SALISBURY, Md. - Police say they arrested man for assaulting and stealing from an elderly victim.
Salisbury Police say on Sept. 10, around 10:48 a.m., a 73-year-old man was assaulted inside his vehicle in the 700 block of South Salisbury Boulevard. Police say the suspect stole the victim's property and fled the area.
Officers identified the suspect as Nicolas Sapp-Evans. Police reportedly found him walking in the area of Riverside Road and Georgia Avenue and arrested him.
Sapp-Evans was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a district court commissioner for the charges of Robbery, Reckless Endangerment and 1st Degree Assault.