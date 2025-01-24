PACIFIC PALISADES, Ca. - Southern California wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes, including the residence of a man with ties to Sussex County.
Justin Arlett, who grew up in Sussex County and graduated from Indian River High School, lost his apartment in the Palisades area of Los Angeles, where he lived with his fiancée, Maca.
“It’s kind of ironic and sad,” Arlett said. “We were joking that for it to get to us, the entire Palisades would have to burn. It’s the most expensive real estate in L.A. That won’t happen. And then it did.”
The fire consumed nearly all their belongings, including items of both monetary and sentimental value.
“You have a lot of those moments of, ‘Oh, I should’ve grabbed this,’” Arlett said. “A lot of the art we had on the wall was done by Maca’s family, including some who aren’t with us anymore.”
For the past two weeks, Arlett and his fiancée have been staying in a hotel, thanks to a Hilton program offering displaced residents a free week of lodging.
“The support has been overwhelming,” Arlett said. “There are people I haven’t talked to in 10 years reaching out. Maca and I are just beyond grateful for all of our friends and family.”
Arlett said he and his fiancée feel fortunate to have been renting. They are now searching for a new place to call home.
The wildfires, which have caused widespread devastation, mark one of the most destructive natural disasters in the region’s history.