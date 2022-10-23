MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. The Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
The cyclist entered the path of the car in front of the Honda, causing the driver to stop suddenly. The Honda then moved into the right lane, the same time as the cyclist. The car then hit the right side of the bicycle and ejected the man.
Police say the man, 36, was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. The following day, he was pronounced dead. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
The 19-year-old Honda driver was uninjured.
Southbound Rt. 1 was closed for over two hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
Police are still investigating the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Master Corporal Booth of the Delaware state police troop 3 collision reconstruction unit by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by messaging the Delaware state police on Facebook messenger or calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppers.com/.