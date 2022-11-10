MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities say a man died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said that at around 2:30 p.m., the 82-year-old victim, from Lewes, was pushing a shopping cart in a southbound direction through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. Police said that at the same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling through the same lot in a westerly direction toward the victim. Troopers said the driver of the Corolla, an 85-year-old Millsboro man, failed to observe the pedestrian and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim was transported via ambulance to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. Police said the driver of the Toyota was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in this incident.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sgt. J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.