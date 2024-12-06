CAMBRIDGE, MD - A Glen Burnie man will spend a total of 13 years behind bars for his role in helping a patient escape from a psychiatric facility in the summer of 2023 by shooting out a hospital window.
In August of 2023, police said a suspect in a black car drove up to the Eastern Shore State Hospital in Cambridge and opened fire on a glass window. The suspect then kicked the shattered window, allowing a patient inside to escape. Both then fled in the black car.
Police identified the escaped patient as Darrin Lee Jeter, 19, of Rockville. Jeter was later found in Montgomery County.
On December 5th of 2023, police identified the alleged shooter and getaway driver as Israel Labastida, then 19, of Glen Burnie. Labastida was arrested and faced multiple charges. He would later plead guilty to first degree assault, firearm use during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to escape in June 2024.
On Friday, December 6, 2024, Labastida, 20, was sentenced to 25 years with all but eight suspended for the first degree assault charge and 10 years with all but five suspended for the firearm charge. A Dorchester County judge suspended the sentence for the escape conspiracy charge, according to court records, bringing Labastida’s total active time in prison to 13 years.