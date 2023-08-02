CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department has confirmed a shooting and patient escape incident at the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center last night.
Police say that around 5:30 p.m Tuesday, an unknown suspect in a black car approached the psychiatric facility and shot at a glass window several times. The suspect then reportedly kicked the shattered window out, allowing one of the patients inside to escape. Both the patient and suspect then fled in the black car.
The Cambridge Police Department has identified the escaped patient as Darrin Lee Jeter, 19, of Rockville. He had been committed to the Hospital after an assault on police, according to the Department.
Law enforcement in Montgomery County were alerted and Jeter has reportedly been located there. Police are still investigating the identity of the shooting suspect. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-228-3333.