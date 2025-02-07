MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the conviction of a Mardela Springs man for the sexual abuse of a victim under 15.
According to prosecutors, Lorenzo Buggs, 37, sexually abused the minor during the summer of 2024. Afterwards, officials say Buggs attempted to convince the victim to lie about and not report the crime.
“The trust that is broken when a child is sexually abused is not easily restored,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Abusers rely upon the secretive nature of these heinous offenses to escape detection and prosecution, and this defendant went even further in seeking to prevent the victim from coming forward. This survivor nevertheless displayed immense courage in testifying against the defendant, which was instrumental to reaching a just outcome.”
On February 4, 2025, a Wicomico County jury found Buggs guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Third-Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of Second-Degree Assault, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, and Inducing a Victim from Reporting a Crime.
Buggs’ sentencing is currently pending.