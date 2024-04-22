LAUREL, DE - Mary Louise Janosik, who founded Johnny Janosik World of Furniture with her husband Johnny Janosik, has died at age 92.
In a social media post Sunday, April 21st, son-in-law Barry Morrison said Janosik passed peacefully.
“Through their hard work and compassion the Janosik name has become synonymous with entrepreneurship as well as philanthropy playing a major role in the Laurel Redevelopment Corporation, The Boys and Girls Club, The Laurel Hope House as well as the Good Samaritan of Laurel just to name a few,” Morrison said. “Mary prides herself on the fact that her success in the business world was build by the returning customer and in doing so she has given back to the community that helped create their business.”
“Mary was not just a beloved family member, but also a friend to all, known for her love of her family and friends, her delightful sense of humor, and her incredible stories of days gone by. Her life was a beautiful tapestry of dedication to her family, love for her community, and a legacy of cherished memories.”
Johnny and Mary Louise met after Johnny returned from service in the Navy during World War II. The Janosiks then began their family business in 1953, starting in downtown Laurel on Market Street before moving the business into a former chicken house on Route 13. The company would go onto expand throughout Delaware and is now one of the top 100 furniture stores in the US, according to the company’s website.
Johnny Janosik passed away in 2016 at the age of 90.
“As we say goodbye to Mary,” Morrison said, “we also celebrate her remarkable journey through life and the countless ways she touched our hearts. We invite all who knew her to share their stories and memories here, as we gather to honor her spirit and the profound impact she made on us all.”