FILE - Adnan Syed, center, the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast "Serial," exits the Cummings Courthouse after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee on Sept, 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The family of the victim has asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Syed’s court case, pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction. Prosecutors must decide whether to drop the charges against Syed or retry him for the killing by Oct. 18.