WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The air quality in both Maryland and Delaware was at a Code Red on Wednesday, according to both states Departments of Health. It meant the air was unhealthy, especially for kids, seniors and anybody with respiratory or heart conditions.
"It's just very heavy and it just fills your lungs up very quickly and your lungs just don't seem to expand all the way," said John Gauss, a United States Postal Service driver.
It didn't stop everyone, however, from getting outside and being active. On Wednesday morning, Wicomico County students gathered at the Wicomico County Stadium.
How long they were outside though and the types of exercises did have to get switched up a bit due to how bad the air quality was. High knees, mountain climbers, sit-ups and a dance circle made up some of the activities.
Inspired by former NFL player Qadry Ismail, who spoke to students about healthy eating and exercise habits, students learned and practiced how to stay active.
Paul Butler, Wicomico County Schools Director of Communications said the alert forced a few changes to their playbook.
"We've actually modified the schedule today because of the air quality," said Butler. "We were going to have them do a lot of strenuous tings but right now we're just having them do things in place."
The most running came at the ladder exercise, but with quick rotations, water stations and a time limit, Butler said they decided to move forward with the outdoor event.
"They'll be out here for 40 minutes and then that's it," said Butler.
Over in Delaware, the poor air quality didn't seem to bother Edwin Wise, who was out mowing his lawn like it was any other day.
"Well it, I haven't really noticed, I can see it in the air," said Wise.
Wise compared the haze to walking into his house as a kid and said there was more smoke when he mom would cook than he could see outside.
For Gauss, he said Wednesday felt like delivering packages in July.
"It's almost like the middle of summer when it's 100 degrees outside and the humidity is terrible," said Gauss. "But it's cold outside, I mean relatively speaking compared to summertime."
At the end of the day, Gauss said working through non-ideal conditions is nothing new.
"It's all part of the job, snow, sleet, now bad air quality," said Gauss.
Some on Delmarva made the best of a smoky situation, others were simply unfazed by the haze.