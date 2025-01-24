DELMARVA - The Maryland Public Service Commission has approved US Wind’s bid to revise and expand its planned project off the coast of Delmarva.
US Wind originally submitted their application for the expansion in October 2024 when the alternative energy company sought to access unused offshore wind renewable energy credits (ORECs) abandoned by fellow offshore wind developer Orsted. ORECs provide monetary incentives for developers to pursue offshore wind projects.
US Wind said obtaining those ORECs would greatly expand the amount of energy their project could produce, allowing for more advanced wind turbines. The number of planned wind turbines remains the same at 114, according to US Wind.
On Friday, January 24, Maryland’s Public Service Commission approved US Wind’s application, saying they had evaluated whether the expansion was in the public interest as well as the bill impacts to Maryland utility ratepayers.
“Our decision will support the expansion of renewable energy generation in Maryland, and advance the development of a project which will produce significant economic, environmental, and health benefits to our state, including assuring our future energy needs,” said Frederick H. Hoover, Chair of the Public Service Commission. “While questions have arisen regarding offshore wind development in a number of places, the Commission’s analysis through the independent consultant and our hearings demonstrated the importance of this project in providing emission-free energy, jobs, economic opportunity and cost benefits to Maryland ratepayers.”
The new expansion would see US Wind’s revised project including 114 15MW turbines installed in four phases, with phase one expected to be operating by 2029, according to the Public Service Commission.
The announcement comes the same week President Donald Trump, through executive order, halted any new wind projects in the Atlantic and threw the future of existing projects into question. Locally, Worcester County and Sussex County continue to resist US Wind’s efforts to bring offshore wind to Delmarva’s coasts.